9 months ago
Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch
November 27, 2016 / 9:21 PM / 9 months ago

Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Ryan Ellis was a late scratch for the Predators due to injury on Friday, with Anthony Bitetto drawing into the lineup.

C Ryan Johansen likes playing against the Jets. He enjoyed another big game against the Central Division rival Friday, scoring two goals and adding an assist as his team improved to 8-1-1 in Bridgestone Arena with a 5-1 decision. It was the first two-goal game of the season for Johansen, who had just two markers in the first 19 games, the second coming Friday night. But one should have expected Johansen to light it up with Winnipeg in town, as he has five goals and six helpers in his last five games against it. "I don't know what it is," Johansen said when asked about his dominance of the Jets. "I guess I've had some success against them lately. I should be happy we play them again on Sunday."

D Matt Carle on Friday retired from the NHL. Carle had an assist in six games this season, finishing his career with 45 goals and 238 assists in 730 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
