LW Reid Boucher was placed on waivers by New Jersey and Nashville snapped him up Saturday morning. The 23-year old Boucher played in nine games with the Devils this year, collecting a pair of assists.

G Pekka Rinne (10-5-4) made only 17 saves in Saturday's 5-4 loss to New Jersey. It was his first game after earning the NHL's First Star for November with a 9-1-2 record, 1.49 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage.