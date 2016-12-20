D P.K. Subban did not make the trip to Philadelphia and sat out his second straight game with an upper body injury on Monday.

D Ryan Ellis scored the only goal of the shootout, leading the Predators to a 2-1 win over the Flyers on Monday. "We needed somebody to step up because I've been struggling (in shootouts), and Elly found a way to get it by him," Predators F Ryan Johansen said. "Then Pekka (Rinne) obviously stopped three in a row against some good shooters. So, we found a way to get it done tonight. It wasn't our best game, but we're walking out of here with two points."

C Filip Forsberg sent the game into overtime with a third-period goal, and the Predators went on to beat the Flyers 2-1 in a shootout Monday. Forsberg, who has struggled offensively this season after netting a career-high 33 goals last season, staked a spot in front of the Flyers net and deflected a point shot by D Matt Irwin behind G Steve Mason for his second goal in four games.

D Adam Pardy was recalled Monday from the AHL Milwaukee Admirals. He finished with an even rating in a team-low 7:46 of ice time Monday night at Philadelphia.

G Pekka Rinne stopped 30 of 31 shots, and he made saves on Nick Cousins, Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek in the skills competition to give the Predators their first shootout win of the season, 2-1 at Philadelphia on Monday.