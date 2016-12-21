RW Viktor Arvidsson recorded three assists Tuesday in the Predators' 5-1 win over the Devils.

G Juuse Saros stopped 27 of 28 shots Tuesday in a 5-1 win at New Jersey. He came close to his first career shutout while making only his sixth NHL appearance. "It was ... a really good game for a goalie to play, the shots were not coming all the time and our defense made it easy for me to see the puck," he said. "I'm not disappointed about (not getting) the shutout because the win is the most important thing."

D P.K. Subban missed his third straight game on Tuesday with an upper-body injury.

D Roman Josi registered two assists Tuesday in the Predators' 5-1 win at New Jersey.

C Ryan Johansen logged a goal and an assist Tuesday in the Predators' 5-1 win at New Jersey.

D Mattias Ekholm logged a goal and an assist Tuesday in the Predators' 5-1 win at New Jersey.

LW James Neal scored twice Tuesday in the Predators' 5-1 win over the Devils.