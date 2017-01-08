FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
January 9, 2017 / 3:05 AM / 7 months ago

Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Frederick Gaudreau was recalled by Nashville from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League. Gaudreau notched an assist for his lone career NHL point against the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 29. The 23-year-old has scored five goals and set up 14 others in 24 contests with the Admirals this season.

F James Neal was placed on injured reserve Saturday by the Predators. Neal, who has missed the last two contests due to an upper-body injury, has collected a team-leading 14 goals and six assists in 33 games this season. The 29-year-old has scored 229 goals and set up 201 others in 595 career contests with the Dallas Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins and Predators.

