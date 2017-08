D Petter Granberg was assigned by the Predators to Milwaukee of the AHL on Monday. Granberg, 24, played in nine games with the Predators this season and recorded 10 penalty minutes. He skated a season-high 9:58 on Jan. 3 against the Canadiens and posted one shot on goal, two hits and one blocked shot. In 16 games for the Admirals, he has 10 penalty minutes and 10 shots on goal.