7 months ago
Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch
January 14, 2017 / 11:11 PM / 7 months ago

Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Cody McLeod was acquired by the Nashville Predators from the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in exchange for forward Felix Girard. McLeod, 32, appeared in 659 games over 10 NHL seasons, all with Colorado, amassing 117 points (66 goals, 51 assists) and 1,359 penalty minutes. The Binscarth, Manitoba, native skated in 28 games for the Avalanche this season, recording one goal and 52 penalty minutes. McLeod, originally signed by Colorado in 2006 as an undrafted free agent, has eight fighting majors this season, fourth-most in the NHL. He led the league in fighting majors in 2015-16 with 12.

