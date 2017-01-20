Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

D Andrew O'Brien was traded by the Ducks to the Predators for RW Max Gortz in an exchange of AHL players Thursday. O'Brien, 24, had two assists in 10 games with AHL San Diego this season. He has no NHL experience.

Rookie G Juuse Saros (5-3-1) made 32 saves, including 13 in the third period, in Thursday's 4-3 victory in Calgary. "Hockey's a momentum game, but we survived in the end," said Saros, who the Predators selected in the fourth round, 99th overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft. "I felt pretty good the whole game. The D let me see the pucks well and collect all the rebounds, so that was good."

D P.K. Subban missed his 16th straight game Thursday because of an upper-body injury.

D Ryan Ellis recorded his first two-goal game in his 318th career contest in Thursday's 4-3 victory in Calgary. "Tonight we needed them all," said Ellis, who commended Filip Forsberg for scoring a big goal in the third period to give Nashville a 4-3 lead. "Fil's was a big goal for us obviously at the time near the end there. It was a good team effort, a little scary down the stretch there, but we earned that one."

C Mike Fisher picked up his 300th career NHL assist in Thursday's 4-3 victory in Calgary.