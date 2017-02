G Marek Mazanec was reassigned by Nashville to AHL Milwaukee on Monday. Mazanec, 25, is 0-2-0 with a 4.72 goals-against average and an .839 save percentage in four games for the Predators.

G Juuse Saros was recalled by the Predators from AHL Milwaukee, with Nashville reassigning G Marek Mazanec to the Admirals. Saros, 21, is 5-3-2 with a 1.79 goals-against average and .941 save percentage in 10 starts for the Predators this season.