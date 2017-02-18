G Marek Mazanec was demoted to AHL Milwaukee by the Nashville Predators on Friday. Mazanec is 0-2-0 with a 4.73 goals-against average and .839 save percentage in four contests for the Predators. The 25-year-old owns a 13-11-0 mark with a 2.68 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 26 games for the Admirals this season.

G Juuse Saros was recalled by Nashville from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Friday. Saros owns a 5-5-2 mark with a 2.09 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in 12 games for the Predators this season. The 21-year-old Finn was assigned to the minors while Nashville was in the midst of its mandated bye week.