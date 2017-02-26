FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2017 / 1:27 AM / 6 months ago

Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Viktor Arvidsson scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 5-2 victory over Washington. It gave Arvidsson his first 20-goal season.

D Roman Josi scored twice in Saturday's 5-2 victory over Washington. Josi has six goals and six assists in his last nine games.

C Ryan Johansen had three assists in Saturday's 5-2 victory over Washington.

C Filip Forsberg scored his seventh goal in three games and added two assists in Saturday's 5-2 victory over Washington. After notching hat tricks Tuesday and Thursday, Forsberg failed to become the third player in NHL history to accomplish the feat in three straight games. "Tough night for him," Nashville D Roman Josi joked. Forsberg has 23 goals this season.

RW James Neal, who has one goal and five assists in the last 12 games, was dropped to the fourth line.

