F P.A. Parenteau was acquired from the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2017. Parenteau, who was claimed off waivers by the Devils on the eve of the season opener, scored 13 goals to go along with 14 assists in 59 games with New Jersey. The 33-year-old Parenteau scored 20 goals last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, matching his career high total that he first established in 2010-11 with the New York Islanders.