C Kevin Fiala's first-period goal gave the Predators a lead they didn't relinquish in a 3-1 win over the Islanders on Monday.

G Juuse Saros made 24 saves Monday in the Predators' 3-1 win over the Islanders.

D Yannick Weber (lower body) did not play Monday against the Islanders.

C Mike Fisher (lower body) didn't travel with the team for its brief two-game, two-day road trip.