Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

LW Colin Wilson played in his 500th NHL game Saturday.

LW James Neal did not play Saturday after taking a puck to the head in Thursday's loss to Toronto.

G Pekka Rinne stopped 31 shots in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Minnesota. It was his third shutout of the season, which helped Nashville move within one point of clinching a playoff spot. "Obviously for us, the biggest thing is to clinch the playoffs and now we are that much closer," Rinne said. "This has been a demanding week for us, schedule-wise, but I've got to give credit to the guys. We knew Minnesota was going to come hard, but we responded well." Rinne is 6-2-0 in his last eight games.