Nashville Predators - PlayerWatch

C Kevin Fiala sustained a broken left femur during Game 1 of the Western Conference second-round series and has been ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs, the team announced Thursday. Fiala was injured after being checked into the boards by St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo at 1:46 of the second period of Wednesday's contest, which Nashville won 4-3. The 20-year-old Fiala was taken off the ice on a stretcher and brought to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. "He underwent successful surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and is resting comfortably," general manager David Poile said in a statement Thursday. "He is extremely disappointed that he will not be able to help his teammates in their quest for the Stanley Cup, but is looking forward to starting his rehabilitation upon his return to Nashville."