Preview: Predators at Rangers

Madison Square Garden hasn’t been a safe haven for the New York Rangers this season. After dropping two in a row to begin their franchise-high nine-game homestand and eight of 13 this season (5-7-1), the Rangers look to rebound when they host the reeling Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Benoit Pouliot’s goal with 1:53 remaining in the third period was all the excitement New York could muster for its home fans in a 4-1 loss to Washington on Sunday.

“We have to respond. It’s not good enough at home,” Rangers captain Ryan Callahan said. “It starts Tuesday night, and that’s how we’re looking at this. We have a challenge in front off us and now we have to answer it.” Nashville hasn’t answered the bell in its last five contests (0-4-1), including a 5-2 setback against the Capitals on Saturday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2, MSG2 (New York)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (13-14-3): Captain Shea Weber notched an assist in his return to the ice following a four-game absence due to an eye injury. Fellow defenseman Roman Josi recorded a goal and an assist versus Washington for his second multi-point performance of the season. Rookie Marek Mazanec has permitted at least three goals in each of his last three games - a statistic reached just twice in his previous 11 appearances.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (15-15-1): Defenseman Ryan McDonagh scored in New York’s 2-0 victory over Nashville on Nov. 23 to begin a stretch of recording at least one point in seven of eight games. Derek Stepan also tallied versus the Predators but hasn’t since found the back of the net. Mats Zuccarello, who notched two assists against Nashville, saw his three-game goal-scoring streak come to an end versus the Capitals.

OVERTIME

1. New York G Cam Talbot recorded his second consecutive shutout with a 17-save performance versus Nashville.

2. Former Ranger Matt Cullen has collected three goals and eight assists in his last 11 contests with the Predators.

3. Nashville is 0-for-14 on the power play during its winless streak.

PREDICTION: Rangers 2, Predators 1