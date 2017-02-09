Preview: Predators at Rangers

The New York Rangers are in the midst of their fifth three-game winning streak in a two-month span as they attempt to keep pace with the top three teams in the Metropolitan Division. New York will be looking to win four in a row for only the second time this season when it hosts the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist has had his share of struggles but is coming off an outstanding season-high 43-save performance in a 4-1 victory over Anaheim to win his third straight start. "There is no doubt that (he) was on top of his game right from the start," said coach Alain Vigneault, who reached a milestone by becoming the 15th coach to reach 600 career victories. Nashville has gone 9-3-1 over its last 13 games to overtake St. Louis for third place in the Central Division. The NHL announced a scoring change Wednesday, taking away a goal from Filip Forsberg and crediting it to Viktor Arvidsson.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (26-19-8): Nashville reaped instant benefits from its new No. 3 line of Arvidsson, Colin Wilson and Calle Jarnkrok, who combined for three goals and six points in a 4-2 win over Vancouver on Tuesday. "We've played together before, all three of us, and I feel like we find each other well," Arvidsson said. "We worked hard and got rewarded." Arvidsson has collected five goals and five assists over his last nine games and is second on the team with 35 points.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (34-18-1): Forward J.T. Miller is one point from matching his career-best point total of 43 set in 82 games last season after his third consecutive game with two assists. “There’s no doubt now that J.T. wants to be out there,” Vigneault said. “He is making a difference and he wants to make a difference, not only when he has the puck.” Miller, whose 42 points lead New York, has already established a career high with 26 assists, including eight in the last six games.

OVERTIME

1. Lundqvist is 6-4-0 with a 1.81 goals-against average versus Nashville.

2. Predators F James Neal has nine goals and 18 points in 22 games against the Rangers.

3. New York is 17-5-0 against Western Conference opponents.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Predators 1