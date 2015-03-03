Rangers keep rolling, defeat league-leading Predators

NEW YORK -- The NHL’s trade deadline came and went Monday. Not that goaltender Cam Talbot was on the block but the New York Rangers may have considered adding a more experienced backup to lighten his load with No. 1 goaltender Henrik Lundqvist on the shelf.

Talbot showed again Monday night why the Rangers have no worries about their goaltending heading into the homestretch.

The 27-year-old stopped 25 shots, including 10 in the third period, as the Rangers rolled over the league-leading Nashville Predators 4-1 at Madison Square Garden.

Since the Rangers lost Lundqvist to a throat injury, they are 10-2-2 with Talbot going 9-2-2 in net.

“I’ve just been trying to prepare the same way game in and game out,” Talbot said. “It’s a little bit easier now knowing I‘m in a bit of a groove and the guys are maybe a little more comfortable with me playing every night. I‘m just trying to have fun and enjoy the opportunity until Hank comes back.”

The win moved the Rangers (39-17-6) into first place in the Metropolitan. They are tied with the New York Islanders with 84 points but own the tiebreaker because they have played two fewer games than the Islanders.

Defenseman Keith Yandle, acquired Sunday from the Arizona Coyotes, made his Rangers debut. He played 19:41, had three shots and was on the ice when Predators left winger Matt Cullen scored his team’s lone goal in the second period.

The move to acquire Yandle signaled the Rangers are going for it this season, a notion that wasn’t lost on the players entering this game.

“It’s the great thing about what we’ve done here before the trade deadline,” Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “We set ourselves up to hopefully make the playoffs and go into the playoffs hoping to do some damage, make something special out of it. It’s great to see management want to improve our team that way.”

The Rangers were quicker to pucks throughout the game and it showed on their first two goals.

Defensemen Marc Staal made it 1-0 at 6:36 of the first period, capitalizing on a Predators turnover in the attacking zone. Right winger Mats Zuccarello, who signed a four-year contract extension earlier in the day, picked up the first of his two assists when his cross-ice pass found a streaking Staal for his sixth goal of the season.

Left winger Chris Kreider made it 2-0 when the Predators went to sleep and allowed him to drive to the left post. Again it was Zuccarello triggering the goal, hitting a cutting Kreider for his 17th goal of the season.

“They were faster than us tonight,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “Last game, I thought it was a competitive game. It could have gone either way. Tonight, was a little bit different. They were quicker to the puck, quicker to areas, a little faster in all areas.”

The Predators (41-16-7) have lost three straight for the first time this season but still hold the NHL’s best record. They are 2-4-1 in their past seven games, marking the first time all season they’ve had an extended stretch of poor

play.

“Sometimes if you start a step behind, you’re too late,” said Ribeiro, referring to the fact the Predators have allowed the first goal in eight straight games. “The good thing is it’s happening now and not at the end of the year or in the playoffs. I‘m not worried but tomorrow (in New Jersey) is a big game.”

Cullen made it 2-1 late in the second period, but Rangers center Dominic Moore scored an insurance goal 5:51 into the third period. Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne, who made 33 saves, stopped a point shot by defenseman Dan Girardi but couldn’t get enough of Moore’s rebound attempt to make the acrobatic save.

Left winger Rick Nash added an empty-net goal, his 38th of the season, with 44 seconds remaining to ice the win.

“It was a good test for us to see where we are against the No. 1 team in the NHL at this point,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “The guys knew they had a real strong challenge. ... We played real solid defensively against the No. 1 team in the league. Offensively, I thought we generated quite a few (chances). It was a very good game for us.”

NOTES: Predators D Anton Volchenkov and D Ryan Ellis were both out with lower-body injuries. ... Predators C Matt Cullen played in his 1,199th career game. He will reach the 1,200-game mark if he plays Tuesday in New Jersey. ... Rangers RW Jesper Fast rejoined the lineup after missing a month with a knee injury. ... Rangers LW James Sheppard, acquired Sunday from the San Jose Sharks, was scratched. ... With Rangers D Keith Yandle on the roster, D Matt Hunwick was scratched. ... Rangers GM Glen Sather offered no updated on the status G Henrik

Lundqvist (neck), who has been out Feb. 2.