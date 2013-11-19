Preview: Predators at Red Wings

(Updated: CHANGES Smith to 2 assists in ABOUT PREDATORS)

The Detroit Red Wings are unable to buy a win but at least they are giving their fans their money’s worth. The Red Wings attempt to snap a maddening six-game losing streak - the last five of which have gone beyond regulation - when they host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. “It’s pretty obvious we’ve got to win in regulation because the shootout is killing us,” said Detroit coach Mike Babcock, who has seen his team drop nine straight in the bonus format dating to last season.

Recent history suggests Nashville is a favorable opponent for the Red Wings, who have won the last three meetings with the Predators while outscoring them 12-2. Nashville snapped out of a major funk of its own in resounding fashion, blasting defending Stanley Cup champion Chicago 7-2 on Saturday night after scoring only two goals during a four-game skid. The two-game trek to Detroit and Toronto will mark the eighth and ninth road games in the last 10 for the Predators.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN PLus (Detroit)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (9-9-2): Nashville pumped in a season-high seven goals in the romp over Chicago, but lost amid the offense explosion was the performance of rookie Marek Mazanec, who turned aside 39 shots to earn his first NHL win in his third career start. “This hockey is still too fast for me,” Mazanec said. “I don’t know who is shooting at me. It is still a lot of work for me. I just don’t have a lot of experience.” Center Craig Smith had one point in his previous eight games before breaking out with a goal and two assists versus the Blackhawks.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (9-5-7): Playing five straight overtime/shootouts is hard to fathom, but a bigger surprise is Detroit’s inability to win at home. The Red Wings haven’t won at Joe Louis Arena since Oct. 15 and their seven consecutive home losses - six beyond regulation - matches their longest drought at home since the 1989-90 season. “We’re just going to have to find a way to get over this little hurdle at home,” goaltender Jimmy Howard said. “I’m sure once we win one at home all this is going to be behind us and we’ll be better at home.”

1. Detroit is the first team to play five consecutive overtime games since the Edmonton Oilers in 2003-04.

2. The Predators are 5-0-0 when captain Shea Weber scores.

3. Howard won all three starts against Nashville last season, including a pair of shutouts.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Predators 1