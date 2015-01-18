Red Wings 5, Predators 2: Tomas Tatar scored a pair of goals and set up another as host Detroit snapped Nashville’s five-game winning streak.

Gustav Nyquist added a goal and an assist while defenseman Kyle Quincey and captain Henrik Zetterberg also scored as the Red Wings won their third in a row and improved to 5-1-0 in their last six. Pavel Datsyuk, Riley Sheahan and blue-liner Niklas Kronwall each collected two assists and Petr Mrazek turned aside 34 shots to win his third straight start.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm and Mike Fisher tallied for the Predators, who failed to earned a point for the first time in 11 games (8-1-2). Carter Hutton, making his second start in place of the injured Pekka Rinne, gave up three goals on four shots before giving away to Marek Mazanec (18 saves).

Detroit set the early tone as Nyquist finished off a 2-on-1 rush with Sheahan 57 seconds into the contest before Quincey and Tatar ended Hutton’s night with goals 1:10 apart. Quincey scored on a blast off a faceoff at 11:22 before Tatar tallied for the third consecutive game by beating a screened Hutton, but Ekholm converted from the high slot with 1:22 left in the period to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Zetterberg restored the three-goal lead during a power play 2:14 into the middle session, tossing a shot from behind the end line that caromed off the back of Mazanec’s mask and into the net before Tatar made it four goals in three games with a man-advantage tally in the final minute of the period. Fisher answered with a power-play tally 49 seconds into the third to cap the scoring.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tatar’s second tally gave him a career-high 20 goals on the season and eight in his last 11 games. ... The Predators surrendered multiple power-play goals for the third time in six contests. ... Datsyuk has recorded five goals and 12 assists in his last 11 games versus Nashville.