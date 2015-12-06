Red Wings rally for OT win over Predators

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings kept battling and it paid off.

Right winger Gustav Nyquist’s breakaway goal 1:41 into overtime gave Detroit a 5-4 come-from-behind win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday night at Joe Louis Arena.

Detroit rallied from a 4-2 third-period deficit despite three power-play goals by Nashville defenseman Shea Weber, who tallied his first career hat trick.

The game-winner was Nyquist’s 10th goal.

“It’s nice to win in overtime. We’ve been playing well here lately and well at home. I think we’ve been up in most games,” Nyquist said. “We’ve had a lot of overtime games lately, so it’s nice to be on the opposite side today and come back and win. That shows a lot of character. Great win.”

Rinne gave his perspective on the goal.

“Just a breakaway shot and he put it in,” said Rinne, who made 31 saves. “It’s a fast situation and you try to read and react. He beat me; game over.”

Left winger Tomas Tatar and forward Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist each and Nyquist also had an assist. Center Brad Richards and left winger Justin Abdelkader also scored for Detroit, which has points in 10 consecutive games (7-0-3). Goaltender Petr Mrazek made 28 saves.

“I thought it was great character by our guys. I thought we did a good job of staying patient and just staying with it,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought we just kept coming and coming and coming really the second half of the game.”

Left winger Viktor Arvidsson scored the other goal for Nashville (13-8-5). Left winger Filip Forsberg and defenseman Roman Josi each had two assists.

“We knew they were going to play with the puck; they did a lot better in the third period than they did in the first two periods,” Weber said.

Abdelkader’s power-play goal tied it 4-4 with 2:23 left in the third period. Nyquist’s shot from the left circle deflected in off Abdelkader’s arm. It was his ninth goal.

Richards got his first goal of the season, and as a Red Wing, with 39 seconds left in the first period. The rebound of his shot from the high slot area bounced in off Weber’s skate five seconds after Predators defenseman Seth Jones finished serving his slashing penalty.

Richards signed a one-year contract with Detroit on July 1.

Nashville scored three goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead.

Weber’s first goal tied the game 1-1 at 1:03 when he beat Mrazek with a one-time slap shot from the top of the left circle.

Arvidsson made it 2-1 only 1:50 later when he tipped defenseman Ryan Ellis’ shot out of the air. It was Arvidsson’s second goal.

Weber’s second goal of the game made it 3-1 with 4:32 left in the second period. His shot from the point bounced off the glass behind the net and deflected in off Mrazek. It was Weber’s eighth goal.

Play continued for 37 seconds after the puck crossed the goal line and was batted out by Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser before the horn went to signify that officials in the NHL Situation Room in Toronto had called the play a goal. The clock was reset to the time the puck crossed the goal line.

Tatar made it 3-2 on a power-play goal with 2:56 left in the second period. He tipped in defenseman Mike Green’s slap pass for his 10th goal.

Weber completed the hat trick 8:03 into the third period on a one-time slap shot from the left point to make it 4-2. It was his ninth goal.

Larkin made it a one-goal game again 1:16 later when he scored from the left circle after carrying the puck from the right-wing boards across the high slot area. It was Larkin’s 11th goal.

NOTES: Detroit was without LW Drew Miller (broken jaw), Teemu Pulkkinen (dislocated shoulder), RW Johan Franzen (concussion) and D Kyle Quincey (ankle). Miller and Pulkkinen were injured in the Red Wings’ 5-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes Thursday. They were replaced in the lineup by F Joakim Andersson and RW Tomas Jurco. ... Nashville was without C Mike Fisher (lower body) and F Gabriel Bourque (undisclosed injury). ... D Jakub Kindl was a healthy scratch for the Red Wings. ... D Anthony Bitetto was a healthy scratch for the Predators.