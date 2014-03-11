Preview: Predators at Sabres

The Nashville Predators look to build off an emotional victory when they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. Nashville watched a 3-0 third-period lead disappear against Ottawa on Monday before rookie defenseman Seth Jones scored at 3:49 of overtime to snap the team’s four-game losing streak. The Predators are riding a four-game road point streak (2-0-2) but have won only two of their last nine overall (2-5-2).

Buffalo fell for the third time in four contests Sunday, dropping a 2-1 home decision to Chicago. The cellar-dwelling Sabres are struggling offensively as they’ve scored a total of one goal in their last two games. Drew Stafford netted the team’s lone tally Sunday, ending his six-game drought.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (27-28-10): Pekka Rinne posted his first win in four games since returning from an absence of over four months due to a bacterial infection following hip surgery. The 31-year-old Finn has allowed nine goals on 114 shots in the four contests. Center Colton Scissons was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League and registered one shot on goal and a minus-1 rating in 8:23 of ice time Monday.

ABOUT THE SABRES (19-37-8): Buffalo could be removing the interim tag from Ted Nolan’s title soon as the temporary coach reportedly is close to receiving the job on a full-time basis. “I guess (my agent) and (general manager Tim Murray) will be talking soon if (they haven‘t) talked already,” Nolan told the Olean Times Herald on Monday. “It’s formalities and getting things ironed out and doing all the legal stuff.” It will be the second full-time tour of duty with the Sabres for Nolan, who also guided the club to a 73-72-19 record from 1995-97.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville trails Dallas by eight points for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

2. C Cory Conacher recorded an assist Sunday in his first game with Buffalo since being claimed off waivers from Ottawa.

3. The Predators produced one more goal Monday than they totaled during their four-game skid.

PREDICTION: Predators 2, Sabres 1