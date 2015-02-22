Preview: Predators at Sabres

The Nashville Predators have not lost more than two in a row all season but they’ll put that streak on the line when they wind up a three-game road trip against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday in a matchup between the league’s best and worst teams. Nashville turned in a lackluster effort in a shootout loss to Philadelphia on Saturday, managing only seven shots over the first two periods. The Predators have won both meetings versus Buffalo this season by a combined 10-2 margin.

Despite the back-to-back setbacks, Nashville has an NHL-best 85 points as it prepares to face the reeling Sabres, who have won only three times in their last 23 games (3-19-1). While all three of those victories have come in the past nine games, Buffalo’s punchless offense is dead last in the league, producing more than three goals only once since Dec. 15. The Sabres have dropped four straight at home following Friday’s 3-1 setback to the New York Rangers.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (39-13-7): Defenseman Cody Franson and forward Mike Santorelli, who were both acquired from Toronto, finally made their debuts with Nashville after partaking in their first practice Friday. Franson blocked three shots in 17:52 of ice time and admitted he was “mainly going on adrenaline” while Santorelli had one shot in 11:12. “It was tough to get a read early on (them),” coach Peter Laviolette said. “I think as a group we needed to be quicker with what we were doing. In the third period and overtime, we found our stride a little bit.”

ABOUT THE SABRES (17-38-4): Buffalo fans received a glimpse of the future when recently acquired Evander Kane met with the media Saturday. A former 30-goal scorer who had a falling out with Winnipeg prior to the blockbuster trade, Kane will miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery but said he is eager for a “fresh start” with Buffalo. “I think they’re headed in the right direction,” Kane said. “Obviously, the organization is in a position to most likely be picking really high, if not No. 1, so that’s definitely an exciting possibility.”

1. Backup G Carter Hutton, who has won his last three, could be in net for Nashville on Sunday after Pekka Rinne started Saturday.

2. Buffalo is 3-for-24 on the power play in nine games this month, failing on its last nine chances over the last three contests.

3. Predators F Colin Wilson is one goal shy of reaching 20 for the first time in his career.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Sabres 2