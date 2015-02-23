Predators pulls out shootout win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Fresh off a rare poor performance on Saturday against Philadelphia, the Nashville Predators rebounded with a strong effort Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres.

It just took them longer than expected to get rewarded for it.

The Predators dominated the flow of play, outshooting Buffalo 38-17, but didn’t find the back of the net until center Mike Ribeiro scored with 4:17 remaining in regulation. Center Filip Forsberg later scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift Nashville to a 2-1 victory over Buffalo.

“We liked the way we played and the goaltender played really well,” Nashville head coach Peter Laviolette said. “We had a lot of attempts, a lot of chances. We just thought if we just kept playing we would score a goal.”

The reason it took so long for Nashville to get on the scoreboard? Sabres goalie Michal Neuvirth.

Neuvirth, who has taken over as Buffalo’s No. 1 goalie following the trade of Jhonas Enroth to Dallas, was superb between the pipes and made 37 saves.

Related Coverage Preview: Predators at Sabres

“Michal played a great game again,” Sabres head coach Ted Nolan said. “Every game he’s played since he got all the starts, he’s been playing really, really good for us.”

Right winger Tyler Ennis scored for Buffalo (17-38-5).

Forsberg’s shootout winner came on an impressive backhand effort. Skating with speed, Forsberg turned to his left and lifted a strong backhand into the top of the net.

With the win, the NHL’s best team has yet to lose three consecutive games. Following a 5-2 defeat to the New York Islanders on Thursday and a 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Saturday, the Predators ended their three-game road trip with three out of a possible six points.

“We told ourselves if we can get three points on a road trip usually teams will be happy with that,” Ribeiro said. “Obviously we expect more than that but with our situation tonight half of the points were just fine. ... The goalie kept them in the game and we kept grinding and were able to score at the end.”

Goalie Carter Hutton made 16 saves for Nashville.

The first two periods were largely uneventful before the Sabres -- who were outshot 26-7 at the time -- broke through with an unlikely goal just before the end of the second period.

The opening goal featured young Buffalo center Zemgus Girgensons. Girgensons broke up ice with a head of steam and turned on Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm inside the right circle; he then fed a backhand pass to a wide-open Ennis in front of the Nashville net. Ennis made a quick deke to draw Hutton wide and had an empty net for his 15th goal of the season.

The Predators evened the score on the power play with 4:17 remaining in the third. Defenseman Cody Franson’s long shot was tipped by Sabres defenseman Andre Benoit and fell to Ribeiro, who was sitting beside the Sabres net for an easy tap-in.

The power play came due to a double minor penalty on Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian following a scrum.

“The one thing about our team for the last little while, we’ve been giving everything we have,” Nolan said. “I thought we worked hard. Unfortunately, we took some undisciplined penalties. Zach didn’t really have to go in there and jump in as much as he wanted to. I think the intent was there but you’ve got to know the score. You’ve got to know the opposition.”

The game would have turned out very differently had it not been for Neuvirth. The Sabres goalie came up with several key stops and did a good job of controlling his rebounds.

Neuvirth’s best save came with 6:11 remaining in the third period. With Nashville center Michael Santorelli firing from close range inside the right circle, Neuvirth pushed from left to right and deflected Santorelli’s shot aside with his blocker.

“We were so close to winning the hockey game and beating the best team in the league but we took way too many penalties and they got one lucky bounce,” Neuvirth said. “It’s tough to swallow but it’s definitely nice to get a point against a team like that.”

NOTES: D Mike Weber, D Tyson Strachan and D Nikita Zadorov were scratched for the Sabres. Buffalo head coach Ted Nolan said earlier Sunday that the 19-year-old Zadorov was scratched for disciplinary reasons. He declined to elaborate any further. ... Nolan also said that veteran D Josh Gorges will undergo season-ending surgery for his lower-body injury. ... C Calle Jarnkrok and D Victor Bartley were scratched for the Predators. ... This was the first of two meetings between the Sabres and Predators this season. Their second and final meeting takes place on March 21 in Nashville.