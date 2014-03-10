FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Predators at Senators
March 11, 2014 / 2:51 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Predators at Senators

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Ottawa Senators attempt to remain within reach of a playoff berth as they return from a four-game road trip to host the Nashville Predators on Monday. Ottawa sits four points behind Columbus for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 18 games remaining but also has three teams in its path. The Senators salvaged a split of their trek with a 5-3 triumph at Winnipeg on Saturday - just the second win in their last six overall contests.

Nashville’s postseason hopes have taken a major hit thanks to four straight losses to begin the month and seven in its last eight overall games (1-5-2). The Predators’ slide continued Saturday, when they dropped a 1-0 home decision to the Blue Jackets. Nashville, which trails Dallas by 10 points for the second wild card in the West, begins a three-game road trip after a 1-5-0 homestand during which it scored a total of three goals over the last four contests.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), TSN, RDS (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (26-28-10): Pekka Rinne continues to improve since returning from a bacterial infection following hip surgery but still has nothing to show for it. The 31-year-old Finn is 0-3-0 after missing over four months despite reducing his goals allowed by one in each contest after yielding three in a loss to Pittsburgh on March 4. Patrick Eaves has yet to record a point in two games since being acquired from Detroit on Wednesday, registering one shot on goal and a minus-1 rating.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (28-25-11): After an unimpressive debut with the club against Calgary, Ales Hemsky collected three assists in Saturday’s victory. They were the first assists for the 30-year-old Czech since Jan. 12, a span of nine games. Ottawa’s five-goal outburst at Winnipeg was its largest offensive output since it also tallied five times in a win over Tampa Bay on Jan. 30.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa posted a 2-1 shootout victory at Nashville on Jan. 11, with C Mika Zibanejad scoring the decisive goal in the bonus format.

2. The Predators have won just one of their last five road games (1-2-2).

3. Senators LW Clarke MacArthur, who is third on the team with 19 goals, is day-to-day with a hand injury.

PREDICTION: Senators 2, Predators 1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
