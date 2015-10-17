Preview: Predators at Senators

The Ottawa Senators have an opportunity to build some momentum when they kick off a four-game homestand against the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. The Senators have played four of their first five contests away from Canadian Tire Centre and are coming off a split of a two-game, two-night trek, steamrollng Columbus 7-3 before they were blanked in Pittsburgh 2-0.

Thursday’s setback marked the first time since Dec. 27, 2013, that Ottawa had been shut out, ending a 128-game streak. “I thought we were a little flat,” Senators defenseman Marc Methot said. “There’s only so much you can do when you don’t have the legs beneath you.” The Predators lost for the first time in four games, dropping a 4-3 decision at the New York Islanders despite pouring 47 shots on goal. “It was our best game of the year by a mile,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “Worst result.”

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (3-1-0): Laviolette decided to flip the centers on his top two lines, elevating former Senator Mike Fisher to play alongside Filip Forsberg and James Neal while Mike Ribeiro slid between Colin Wilson and Craig Smith. “When things aren’t working the way you want, you look and try to make little changes, little tweaks, whether it’s the system or lineups, maybe a little bit of both,” Laviolette said. “It seemed to work tonight.” Former first-round pick Austin Watson scored his first goal since April 23, 2013.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (3-2-0): Ottawa has been outshot in all five games, including by a wide margin in each of the past three contests. “We’re struggling right now with our play away from the puck,” Cameron told the team’s website. “We’re struggling right now with our compete level. We’re working hard, but we’re not competing.” Forward Clarke MacArthur, who suffered an upper-body injury in the second period against Columbus on Wednesday night, will sit out his second straight game.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville has won seven of its last eight against Atlantic Division teams.

2. With Senators G Craig Anderson sporting a 4-6-3 mark versus the Predators, Andrew Hammond could make his season debut.

3. Predators G Pekka Rinne has split six career decisions with a 2.99 goals-against average versus Ottawa.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Senators 2