Senators hold on to defeat Predators

OTTAWA -- Often criticized for his play in his own zone earlier this season, Senators defenseman Jared Cowen was a force at the other end of the ice Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Cowen scored his first of the campaign at 14:24 of the second period for what proved to be the winner in a 3-2 nail-biter over the Nashville Predators. He also was the focal point of a close call two minutes earlier, when the puck appeared to escape the Nashville zone before Senators winger Alex Chiasson broke a 1-1 tie.

“Half of it came out,” said Cowen. “Maybe I just had a biased opinion. ... I heard (players on the Nashville bench) screaming and yelling about it. But I thought it was in.”

On his deciding tally, Cowen was the beneficiary of some hard work along the boards by winger Milan Michalek, who set the big man up for a wrist shot that snuck past the catching mitt of Predators goalie Carter Hutton.

“It’s always nice to score goals,” said Cowen. “It’s the funnest part of the game. Obviously I don’t measure my game on that, but it always helps to make your game a whole and have a little bit of every aspect of the game. I want to score as much as I can.”

Related Coverage Preview: Predators at Senators

Winger Bobby Ryan had the other Senators goal to start a rally from a 1-0 deficit with three goals during a 8:07 of the middle period. Defenseman Shea Weber and center Olli Jokinen scored for the Predators.

In his third start of the season, Predators goalie Carter Hutton made 16 saves.

“When you don’t play that often, you have to be better,” said Hutton. “You still have to get wins when you play. I‘m a competitive person, and I want to help my team win games when I‘m called upon.”

Sharing the spotlight for Ottawa was goalie Robin Lehner, who stopped 33 shots to pick up his first win since Oct. 28.

“I thought he was very good,” said Senators coach Paul MacLean. “He made at least three (stops) that I remember, that could have been goals. And the reason we win the game is because he played goal the way he did.”

The Predators outshot Ottawa 9-4 and scored the only goal of the first period, a one-time blast from Weber on the power play. It was his sixth of the season.

While they didn’t have an answer for the Senators three in the middle period, they also made a strong push in the final frame, outshooting Ottawa 16-3. All they managed from it was Jokinen’s goal, which also marked the first point of the season for the veteran.

”I think in the first we played smart, the way we’ve been playing on the road,“ said Jokinen. ”The second period we were just flat. We stopped skating. We didn’t keep the third guy high and there was a few turnovers, too. Those were the key things, not to do those things.

“It’s hard when you give up three goals in one period to come back in this league. Every team they know how to defend. That second period cost us the game.”

Ryan called it was an “ugly” start for the Senators.

“Somebody said (the first) was the worst period we played all year, and we’re only down one,” he said. “It was kind of a positive in the intermission. Guys responded.”

The win improved the Senators’ record to 9-5-4. Nashville slipped to 12-5-2.

“There’s a lot of confidence in our room. It doesn’t seem like scores matter too much to our group,” said Predators coach Peter Laviolette. “I think everybody in that room felt like we could win the hockey game. We didn’t tonight, but I was happy that they went out there and played as hard as they did in the third period and fought for a win. It didn’t happen, but that’s a sign of a team that believes that they can do things.”

NOTES: Predators G Pekka Rinne was given the night off after playing in the first of the team’s two-game road trip, a 9-2 victory in Toronto on Tuesday. Rinne has been less than sterling against the Senators, owning a 3-3-0 career record with a .895 save percentage and 2.99 goals-against average. ... Senators C Curtis Lazar missed his first game of the season with what was called a “minor” injury. Taking his roster spot was LW Colin Greening, who has been a scratch for all but four games this season. ... Predators C Mike Fisher says he’s “close” to making his 2014-15 season debut. Fisher, who ruptured his Achilles tendon while training five months ago, had hoped to suit up against the Senators, the team that drafted him in 1998 and with which he spent the first 10 1/2 seasons of his NHL career. ... Senators LW Clarke MacArthur played his 500th NHL game.... Senators C Zack Smith played his 300th NHL game. ... The Predators scratched LW Gabriel Bourque for a third straight game and D Victor Bartley for a fifth consecutive game. ... Senators RW Erik Condra and D Patrick Wiercioch were both scratched for the fifth game in a row.