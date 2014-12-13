FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Predators at Sharks
#Intel
December 14, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Predators at Sharks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The San Jose Sharks aim to remain perfect on their homestand as they host the Nashville Predators on Saturday. After dropping a 2-1 decision at Edmonton on Sunday, San Jose exacted revenge with a 5-2 triumph in the back end of their home-and-home series two days later - and the opener of its five-game homestand. Joe Pavelski scored at 1:48 of the third period Thursday and the Sharks held on for a 2-1 win over Minnesota, improving to 2-0-0 on the stretch at SAP Center and extending their home winning streak to five games.

Nashville looks to complete a sweep of its three-game road trip, which began Tuesday with a shutout victory over Colorado and continued with a 5-1 drubbing of Arizona two days later. Mike Fisher and James Neal each recorded a goal and an assist while Pekka Rinne made 31 saves en route to his league-leading 19th win. The Predators swept its three-game series against San Jose last season, limiting the Sharks to a total of four goals.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (19-7-2): Filip Forsberg continued to build his case for the Calder Trophy on Thursday as he collected a pair of assists. It was the third two-point performance in four games for the 20-year-old Swede and his 10th multi-point effort of the season. Should Rinne get the nod Saturday, it will be his 10th consecutive start.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (16-11-4): Joe Thornton notched two assists Thursday, moving him past Jean Beliveau for 39th place on the all-time list with 1,220 career points. The 35-year-old former captain is nine points away from tying Norm Ullman for 38th in NHL history. Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic could return to the lineup Saturday after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. The Predators are 9-2-3 in their last 14 meetings with the Sharks.

2. Nashville is 7-1-1 against the Pacific Division this season.

3. Pavelski has scored five goals in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Predators 1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
