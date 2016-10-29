Preview: Predators at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks identified themselves as road warriors last season with a franchise-best 28 wins while their record at home (18-20-3) left plenty to be desired. The Sharks have seen the tables turn on both fronts this season and look to remain perfect at SAP Center on Saturday as they conclude a three-game homestand against the Nashville Predators.

Tomas Hertl scored twice to double his goal production this season as San Jose improved to 3-0-0 at home with a 3-1 victory over Columbus on Thursday. While the Sharks are finding success at home, Nashville is struggling regardless of venue with five losses in its last six contests - including the first two on its five-game road trip. "You want to win, and there's always frustration when you don't win," defenseman Roman Josi said after the Predators' 3-2 overtime setback to Los Angeles on Thursday. "We know there's a lot of things we can do better, but we can't get too frustrated. There's a lot of season left, but we have to work on some things and hopefully get better as the season goes on."

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (2-4-1): Viktor Arvidsson scored and registered an assist on Thursday to raise his team-leading totals in goals (four) and points (six). While the 23-year-old Swede's contributions are a pleasant surprise after he scored just eight times in 56 games last season, Filip Forsberg and James Neal have yet to find the back of the net after erupting for a club-best 33 and 31 goals, respectively, last season. Nashville also has struggled with its special teams on the road, having surrendered eight power-play tallies in four games (0-3-1).

ABOUT THE SHARKS (5-3-0): Special teams has been the name of the game for San Jose, which is 3-for-7 on the power play during their homestand and 4-for-10 with the man advantage at SAP Center this season. "We want two units that can go out there and score,” Sharks coach Pete DeBoer told the San Jose Mercury News. "Right now, the 5-on-5 goals are hard to come by. We're creating chances, but the power play won us the game (on Thursday)." The Sharks have thwarted 18 of their last 19 short-handed situations after killing just three of six penalties in their first three games.

OVERTIME

1. The teams are facing off for the first time since the Sharks outlasted the Predators in seven games during their second-round playoff series last spring.

2. Nashville failed to score on the power play on Thursday after scoring with the man advantage in six straight games to open the season.

3. San Jose G Martin Jones has turned aside 64 of 67 shots at home.

PREDICTION: Predators 2, Sharks 1