The San Jose Sharks have created distance in the treacherous waters of the Pacific Division on the strength of a sterling 7-1-2 run, highlighted by a victory over the top team in the NHL. The Sharks look to swim closer to the top of the Western Conference on Saturday when they host the reeling Nashville Predators in the second contest of their six-game homestand.

"We know we can play against any top team in this league, and it's a good feeling to have," veteran Joe Thornton said after scoring and setting up a goal in San Jose's 4-2 victory over Washington on Thursday. The 37-year-old also had a goal and an assist in the Sharks' 4-1 victory over the Predators on Oct. 29, marking the teams' first meeting since a grueling seven-game, second-round playoff series in the spring. While San Jose is threatening powerhouses Minnesota and Chicago for the top spot in the Western Conference, Nashville has answered a four-game winning streak with four straight losses in March. "The past couple games, we're just making bad decisions on our part and giving points away," defenseman Roman Josi said on the heels of Thursday's 3-2 overtime decision in Los Angeles as the Predators fell to 0-0-2 on their three-game trek through California.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), Sportsnet, CSN-California (San Jose), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (32-24-11): Filip Forsberg has scored 11 of his team-leading 27 goals and added five assists in his last 10 games heading into Saturday's tilt, which will be just the 250th of his career. The 22-year-old Swede's 51 points are tied with fellow forward Ryan Johansen, who has been held off the scoresheet in three of his last four contests after erupting for a goal and eight assists during a five-game point streak. Pekka Rinne is mired in a three-start losing skid despite posting a .922 save percentage in that span, although his 9-11-4 road record this season with a 2.74 goals-against average leaves a bit to be desired.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (40-19-7): Brent Burns notched three assists against the Capitals to increase his team-leading point total 70, which is just five shy of his career high and single-season franchise record for a defenseman, set last year. The 32-year-old has bolstered his resume for the Norris Trophy - and perhaps the Hart - with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his last 10 games. Captain Joe Pavelski hasn't been doing too shabby in his own right, recording back-to-back multi-point performances while also scoring and setting up a goal in the first meeting with Nashville.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville LW James Neal, who scored in the first encounter with San Jose, has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in his last 12 contests.

2. Sharks C Logan Couture scored twice versus Washington and has four goals and three assists in his last six games.

3. Predators C Calle Jarnkrok scored on Thursday to extend his point streak to three games (two goals, two assists).

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Predators 2