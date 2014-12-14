Sharks, Niemi blank Predators

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Antti Niemi outdueled Pekka Rinne in the battle of Finnish goalies as the San Jose Sharks beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 on Saturday night at the SAP Center.

The San Jose netminder, making his first appearance in four games, stopped 29 shots (18 in the third period) for his second shutout of the season and 28th of his career.

“Playing against a guy like that, you get one and that might be it,” Sharks center Joe Thornton said of Rinne. “You’ve got to really crunch down defensively and we did that.”

San Jose moved past Calgary into third place in the Pacific Division and tied Vancouver -- with two games in hand -- in points with 38 apiece. It was the Sharks’ sixth straight win at home and seventh victory in eight games overall.

“We’re playing good, all four lines, six defensemen,” said Thornton, who scored his 350th career goal into an empty net at 18:26 of the third period. “It doesn’t matter who is in the lineup, we’re just competing hard every night and that’s what you expect from each other.”

Nashville, meanwhile, failed to finish off a perfect three-game road trip and squandered a chance to move into first place in the Central Division.

Related Coverage Preview: Predators at Sharks

“It was hard for us to get it going tonight,” Rinne said. “They played extremely well and we were just hanging on there. They had a lot of speed tonight. They were aggressive on the puck. The whole night they seemed to win every battle.”

The Sharks played one of their best periods in recent games, scoring the only goal of the first 20 minutes while outshooting the usually stingy Predators 18-7.

After a close call one shift earlier, San Jose left winger Tomas Hertl put in a rebound of his own shot in close at 5:01 to cap a pretty scoring play for his seventh goal of the season.

Thornton corralled a hard dump-in on the right boards and passed to right winger Joe Pavelski, who keyed the sequence by spinning and forwarding the puck in one motion off the far post to surprise Rinne.

The San Jose penalty kill was aggressive and effective during consecutive Predators power plays, the second of which was cut 10 seconds short when right winger James Neal slashed Sharks right winger Tommy Wingels.

San Jose put the clamps on a third Nashville advantage in the third that extended the Predators’ recent woes on the power play to 1 for 35.

“We did a good job there,” Pavelski said of the penalty kill. “Nemo was there all night and deserved a shutout.”

San Jose’s dominance continued in the second period, but the Sharks couldn’t capitalize on any of their chances. The Sharks held a 29-11 advantage in shots through 40 minutes before the Preds turned it up in the third.

Nashville came hard, outshooting the Sharks 18-5 in the final 20 minutes. Niemi stopped Neal at 1:05, denied right winger Olli Jokinen at 2:10 and gloved defenseman Roman Josi’s drive from the left point three minutes into the session.

But Niemi’s biggest sequence included an initial stop on hard-shooting defenseman Shea Weber and against Neal, who jumped on the point-blank rebound in front on the Preds’ third-period power play.

“It’s not the kind of situation you hope for,” Niemi said of the heavy workload late. “You’ve just got to stay ready and stay focused on the next shot.”

Neal said, “We were too slow tonight in the first two periods. We had a chance to tie it in the third, but it came too late. Our goalie gave us a great chance to win. He was unbelievable all night.”

Nashville played nearly 14 minutes without Weber, who sustained a cut under his arm when he landed on a skate of San Jose left winger Tye McGinn 4:16 into the period. Weber received 12 stitches in the visitors’ locker room before returning late in the period.

NOTES: Off to its best 28-game start in team history, Nashville was 7-1-1 against the Pacific Division before Saturday. ... The Sharks are idle for four nights before continuing a five-game homestand against Edmonton on Thursday. ... D Marc-Edouard Vlasic returned to the San Jose blue line after missing Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury. ... LW Viktor Stalberg (knee) and C Paul Gaustad (lower body) remain out for Nashville. ... RW Matt Nieto (ankle), RW Mike Brown (foot), RW Tyler Kennedy (shoulder) and RW Raffi Torres (knee) remain out for San Jose . ... G Antti Niemi made his first appearance in four games after taking a shot during a practice and serving as backup to G Alex Stalock, who made a career-long three straight starts. Niemi was 4-0-0 with a 2.75 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in his last four starts before Saturday. ... D Mirco Mueller, D Matt Irwin and LW John Scott were healthy scratches for San Jose. D Victor Bartley and LW Taylor Beck did not dress for Nashville.