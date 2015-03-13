Niemi, Sharks shut out slumping Predators

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Antti Niemi rescued the San Jose Sharks again, leaving the Nashville Predators in unfamiliar territory.

The suddenly hot goalie outdueled fellow Finnish netminder Pekka Rinne to shut out the Predators and preserve the Sharks’ pivotal 2-0 win Thursday night at a sold-out SAP Center.

The Sharks (34-26-8) won for the fourth time in five games to gain two points on the Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks, two Western Conference teams San Jose continues to pursue for a possible playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Nashville (42-20-7) slipped out of first place in the Central Division for the first time since Jan. 3. The Blues and the Predators both have 91 points, but St. Louis has two games in hand.

“It’s still not good enough because we’re not winning,” Nashville defenseman Shea Weber said. “You can sit here and say ‘good effort’ all you want, but we need those two points to make it count.”

Niemi made 35 saves to record his fifth shutout of the season and 32nd of his career three nights after making 39 saves during a shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“He was very confident, and we feel good with him in there right now,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said. “He made some very difficult saves look easy, and there wasn’t a lot of leftovers lying around the crease area.”

The Sharks still face an uphill fight to break into the West’s top eight. Victorious Los Angeles moved past Winnipeg into the No. 8 spot, and the Sharks trail the Kings by three points while having played one more game.

San Jose is within two points of the Jets, whom they visit when the Sharks start a pivotal seven-game road trip Tuesday. San Jose has to pass two teams over its final 13 games to reach the postseason for the 11th straight spring.

“We have a little momentum, but we’ve got to bring it every night at this point,” Sharks defenseman Justin Braun said. “We can’t think about the last game. We’ve got to think about the next one going forward and get those two points.”

Forward Tomas Hertl scored at 16:41 of the second period, and right winger Tommy Wingels scored his 14th of the season on the power play into an empty net with 58.8 seconds left.

San Jose had to kill two Nashville penalties in the final period to ensure the victory.

The Sharks scored the only goal of the first 40 minutes after Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm slashed the stick out of the hands of right winger Joe Pavelski, giving San Jose its fourth consecutive power-play chance at 16:28 of the middle period. It took the Sharks just 13 seconds to convert after they were 0-for-3 with a combined two shots on their first six minutes of five-on-four power play.

Braun induced a short rebound by ripping a shot from the left point. Hertl corralled the puck before Rinne could cover, and the left winger backhanded his 11th goal of the season into the vacated net. Hertl, center Chris Tierney and Wingels were on the ice since San Jose’s top power-play unit struggled on earlier advantages.

“Our first group, which has been so strong all year, really struggled tonight,” McLellan said. “So it was an opportunity for that other line to get out there, and they got us the goal.”

After snapping a six-game losing streak in Arizona on Monday to start a four-game road trip, Nashville slipped back into losing for the seventh time in eight games.

”Their first goal was a tough break,“ Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. ”I thought we did a really nice job on the (penalty kill) all night once we settled down. The guys played hard, the chances were in our favor, the shots in our favor, possession in our favor, but we didn’t get it done.

“Ultimately we need to win hockey games. We have to find a way to score -- maybe create more traffic and try and get second opportunities. It’s frustrating not to score.”

NOTES: Nashville’s trip continues Saturday at Los Angeles against the Kings and concludes Sunday at Anaheim against the Ducks. ... San Jose caps a three-game homestand against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. The Sharks finish the regular season by playing 10 of their final 13 on the road. ... San Jose D Matt Irwin missed his third consecutive game due to an upper-body injury. ... After undergoing surgery to repair a right knee ligament for the third time in his career, 33-year-old San Jose RW Raffi Torres says he is looking forward to making a comeback next season. He will miss all of this season. ... Nashville is now 11-4-2 against the Pacific Division. ... C Calle Jarnkrok, D Anton Volchenkov and D Victor Bartley were healthy scratches for Nashville, while D Taylor Fedun was San Jose’s lone healthy scratch.