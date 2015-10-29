Jarnkrok’s goal the difference as Predators edge Sharks

SAN JOSE -- Nashville’s Calle Jarnkrok missed his last team’s game due to an illness. He sure got better in a hurry during his return Wednesday.

Jarnkrok scored the tie-breaking goal and goalie Pekka Rinne did the rest as the Predators beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Wednesday at SAP Center.

“I was just trying to get my legs going there in the first period,” Jarnkrok said. “It got better in the second and better in the third. It was good to be back out there.”

Jarnkrok collected his first goal of the season at 8:52 of the third period with a shot from the right dot that fluttered over the left shoulder of Sharks goalie Martin Jones after ramping off the stick of San Jose defenseman Matt Tennyson. All but two of Jankrok’s 10 career goals have been scored on the road.

“I got a good pass from (Gabriel) Bourque there,” Jarnkrok said. “I was looking for him the whole way down but I couldn’t find him so I had to take the shot, and it went in.”

Rinne, who stopped 93 of 96 in three games against San Jose last season, stopped 20 of 21.

“I thought we played well defensively,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “We got some big saves when we needed, timely goals, and it was a good game.”

San Jose didn’t manage a shot on goal with Jones pulled for the final 1:45. Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic did draw iron, however, with a blast from the left point with 55 seconds left.

“Yeah,” Rinne started, “got a little lucky there.”

The Sharks continue to struggle on the power play, especially at home. San Jose was 0-for-2 against the Predators to extend a goal-less streak with the man advantage at home to nine straight.

“We’ve got to start putting them in on the power play,” Sharks captain Joe Pavelski said. “We’ve done some good things, but now it’s time to put it across that line.”

San Jose has gone 13 straight power plays without a goal over six games, and is just 3-for-27 (11.1 percent) for the season. Certainly they miss injured Logan Couture on the unit, but there is still plenty of veteran firepower available.

“We definitely had an opportunity to win the special teams’ game, which we didn‘t,” San Jose right winger Tommy Wingels added.

The Sharks tied the game early in the third period on their 15th shot of the game. Center Joe Thornton fed Tennyson in the high slot and the defenseman put a wrist shot on Rinne that caromed in front where Pavelski rammed home his fourth goal at 1:28.

“It feels good to score,” Pavelski said. “But you move and work for that next one. And they got the next one so that takes away from it a little bit.”

Nashville scored the only goal of a fast-paced opening period.

The Predators got their offense from an unlikely source -- the fourth line. Left winger Eric Nystrom scored his third goal of the season with a one-time blast from the left dot that beat Jones low on the short side at 3:22.

“We probably could have won that one,” Jones said. “A couple soft goals were probably the difference tonight.”

Nystrom showed a quick release on defenseman Roman Josi’s feed as Nashville converted on a 3-on-3 rush. Jones made a blocker save a minute later on left winger Filip Forsberg as the Predators tried to capitalize on a 2-on-1 break.

“We need a save there,” Jones added. “Early in the game you see a save. It’s tough to come back from against a good defensive team with a good goalie. I don’t think good saves make up for bad goals.”

NOTES: Rookie LW Joonas Donskoi returned to the San Jose lineup after missing five games due to a lower-body injury. He rejoined the top line of C Joe Thornton and RW Joe Pavelski. Ben Smith also returned to center the Sharks’ fourth line after missing three games after sustaining a cut to his ear that required 17 stitches when struck by a puck shot by teammate D Marc-Edouard Vlasic. ... The Predators recalled F Miikka Salomaki from Milwaukee of the AHL. Salomaki, D Anthony Bitetto and D Victor Bartley did not dress. ... The Sharks assigned LW John McCarthy and C Bryan Lerg to their AHL affiliate in San Jose. D Mirco Mueller was San Jose’s lone healthy scratch. ... The Predators continue their four-game trip with games on back-to-back nights Saturday and Sunday in Los Angeles and Anaheim, respectively, before closing out the trek next Thursday in St. Paul against Minnesota. ... The Sharks capped a three-game homestand. They next play in Dallas on Saturday and in Denver against Colorado on Sunday.