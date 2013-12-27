Preview: Predators at Stars

While the Dallas Stars look to pick up right where they left off prior to the holiday break, the Nashville Predators hope to turn things around when the Central Division rivals face off at American Airlines Center on Friday. Dallas is riding a four-game point streak (3-0-1) as it begins a five-game homestand. The Stars are coming off a 5-2 road victory over Los Angeles on Monday in which captain Jamie Benn recorded a goal and two assists while Tyler Seguin scored and set up a tally.

Nashville has been going in the opposite direction as it enters the showdown with a four-game winless streak (0-3-1). The Predators, who won four in a row prior to the skid, dropped a 6-2 home decision to Boston on Monday despite a pair of goals from Craig Smith. Nashville posted a 3-1 home victory in the first of the five meetings between the clubs on Dec. 12 as Patric Hornqvist and David Legwand scored power-play goals 28 seconds apart in the final minute of the first period to erase a deficit.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (16-17-4): Smith is well on his way to a career season with 10 goals in his first 34 games. The 24-year-old, who has posted two-goal performances in two of his last three contests, netted 14 tallies in 72 games as a rookie in 2011-12. Rookie defenseman Seth Jones was in the lineup Monday after taking a puck to the face two days earlier and notched an assist to end his seven-game point drought.

ABOUT THE STARS (18-12-6): Dallas was without two key players Monday as defenseman Sergei Gonchar missed the contest with concussion-like symptoms and right wing Alex Chiasson sat out due to illness. Chiasson is expected to be back in the lineup Friday while Gonchar will not return until he is symptom-free. “It’s maybe a five-to-seven day window,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “You don’t know with concussions or symptoms. As soon as they’re gone, you start exercising and get going.”

OVERTIME

1. Nashville has won four of its last six road games.

2. The Stars are 4-1-2 in their last seven contests at home.

3. Dallas assigned D Maxime Fortunus to Texas of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The 30-year-old replaced Gonchar in the lineup Monday and recorded an assist for his first career point in his first NHL game since appearing in eight contests in 2009-10.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Predators 1