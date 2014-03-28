Preview: Predators at Stars

The Dallas Stars attempt to remain in the thick of the playoff race when they host the Nashville Predators on Friday. Dallas sits five points behind Phoenix for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with two games in hand. The Stars halted a four-game slide (0-3-1) with a pair of home victories before dropping a 4-2 decision at Chicago on Tuesday.

Nashville enters with a four-game point streak (3-0-1) and must continue to record victories as it trails the Coyotes by nine points with eight contests remaining. The Predators are coming off a 6-1 home triumph over Buffalo on Thursday as captain Shea Weber scored twice while Calle Jarnkrok and Colton Sissons each netted his first career goal. The home team won each of the first three meetings between the Central Division rivals, with the visitors scoring just one goal in each contest.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (32-31-11): Weber’s two-goal performance Thursday was his third of the season and second in four games. The 28-year-old reached the 20-goal plateau for the second time in his career and pulled even with Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson and Winnipeg’s Dustin Byfuglien for the league lead among defensemen. Colin Wilson ended his 33-game goal-scoring drought, tallying for the first time since netting two on Dec. 30 against Detroit.

ABOUT THE STARS (34-27-11): Tyler Seguin enters with a 10-game point streak during which he has collected seven goals and 10 assists. The 22-year-old leads the club with 32 tallies and 75 points. Erik Cole is expected to miss Friday’s contest with an upper-body injury and fellow left wing Ray Whitney also could sit due to an illness.

OVERTIME

1. Thursday’s victory snapped Nashville’s six-game home skid (0-5-1).

2. C Chris Mueller, who appeared in eight games with Dallas earlier this season, was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League.

3. The Predators and Stars conclude their season series on April 8 in Dallas.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Predators 1