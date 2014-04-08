Preview: Predators at Stars

The Nashville Predators attempt to stave off elimination from postseason contention when they visit the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Nashville has no margin for error as it trails Dallas by six points for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with four games remaining. The Predators have kept their chances alive by posting three consecutive victories, including a 3-0 triumph at San Jose on Saturday.

Dallas wasted a golden opportunity to put some distance between itself and Phoenix on Sunday, squandering a two-goal third-period lead and dropping a 3-2 decision at Florida. The loss capped a 3-2-0 road trip for the Stars, who are one point ahead of the Coyotes with four games left. Nashville and Dallas split their first four meetings this season, with the home team winning each contest.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (35-32-11): Patric Hornqvist has been an offensive force of late, collecting seven goals and seven assists during his seven-game point streak and tallying in each of his last four contests. The 27-year-old Swede has recorded three-point performances in each of Nashville’s first two contests of its three-game road trip and three overall during his run. Carter Hutton posted his first shutout in 34 NHL starts Saturday, making 35 saves against the Sharks - including 19 in the third period.

ABOUT THE STARS (38-29-11): Tyler Seguin has been everything Dallas hoped when it acquired him from Boston in a blockbuster offseason trade. The 22-year-old is third in the league in scoring with 82 points and has reached the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his four-year career. Seguin enters Tuesday with a four-game goal-scoring streak, picking up a pair of assists along the way.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas is riding a three-game home winning streak and has earned a point in seven straight in its own building (6-0-1).

2. The Predators assigned C Colton Sissons to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League.

3. Stars LW Ray Whitney has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Predators 3