Preview: Predators at Stars

The Dallas Stars attempt to snap their five-game winless streak when they host the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Dallas has not landed in the win column since posting a 3-2 shootout victory at New Jersey on Oct. 24, losing three times in regulation and twice in overtime. The Stars began a three-game homestand with a 3-1 loss to Los Angeles on Tuesday, marking the third straight game in which they managed just one goal.

Nashville is in the midst of a six-game road trip that concludes Saturday in St. Louis. The Predators split the first four contests of the trek, dropping a 3-1 decision at Winnipeg on Tuesday. Nashville, which registered a 4-1 home victory over Dallas on Oct. 11, has yet to lose consecutive games this season.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (7-3-2): Nashville has scored a total of four goals over its last two games, and Filip Forsberg netted three of them. The 20-year-old Swede, who was drafted 11th overall by Washington in 2012, has collected five points in his last three contests and leads the club with eight assists and 12 points. The Predators’ 28th-ranked penalty kill has been abysmal of late, allowing the opposition to go 5-for-9 on the power play over the last three games.

ABOUT THE STARS (4-4-4): Sergei Gonchar made his season debut Tuesday after missing the first 11 games with a fractured ankle. However, the veteran defenseman skipped Wednesday’s practice with an unrelated ailment. “He had a little muscle strain, so he sat out,” coach Lindy Ruff told the team’s web site. “We’ll see where he is at.” Tyler Seguin, who leads the team with 15 points, has been kept off the scoresheet in three straight contests following a seven-game point streak.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas is 0-for-14 on the power play over its last three games and 2-for-23 during its winless streak.

2. Predators G Pekka Rinne is 5-1-1 in his last seven outings against the Stars.

3. Dallas has won just one of its first six home games (1-1-4).

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Stars 2