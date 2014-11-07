Cullen’s late score pushes Predators past Stars

DALLAS -- On their longest road trip of the year, the Nashville Predators now see light at the end of the tunnel thanks to a third-period goal by center Matt Cullen, the eventual game-winner in a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night at American Airlines Center.

Cullen scored his first of the season with 6:13 remaining in regulation with a wrist shot that beat Stars goaltender Kari Lehtonen to his short side. Fellow center Derek Roy, who had two assists for Nashville, started the play by digging the puck out from behind the Dallas goal.

Cullen then quickly finished as it appeared Lehtonen was screened by Dallas defenseman Trevor Daley on the goal.

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne stopped 33 shots for Nashville, which is now 4-2-1 on the road.

“Well, he made some big saves,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said of Rinne. “They came out charging. Even when we took the lead, there was a couple saves that were just huge at the end. He had a terrific game, tremendous.”

Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm had two assists.

Dallas, which is 1-2-4 at home, saw their winless streak run to six games.

“We didn’t win. Nobody’s happy with what’s going on,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said.

Nashville, who is now 3-2-0 with one game remaining on their six-game road trip, built a 2-0 lead off power-play goals from center Craig Smith and center Filip Forsberg in the second period.

“Yeah, it’s huge,” Rinne said of getting two power-play goals. “Just two big goals, we’ve been working on it a lot, haven’t got the results. In a game like that with your division rival, two big goals like that, it’s a big confidence boost for the PP guys.”

The Stars, who last won Oct. 21 against the Vancouver Canucks, cut it to 2-1 late in the second when Daley scored after going coast-to-coast. Dallas then tied it at 7:23 of the third when right winger Patrick Eaves scored off a rebound.

Smith’s goal into the second came after one-timing a pass from Roy from the right circle over Lehtonen’s glove to make it 1-0. Lehtonen was screened on the play by Nashville center Colin Wilson.

The Predators were on the power play after Dallas center Ryan Garbutt was called for a slash on Nashville left winger James Neal.

Nashville then took a 2-0 lead at 13:57 of the second period, again converting on the power play when Forsberg beat Lehtonen short side with a wrister from the left circle. Again, Lehtonen was screened, this time by Predators center Mike Ribeiro, a former teammate of Lehtonen’s in Dallas.

Dallas defenseman Sergei Gonchar high-sticked Wilson at 12:27 of the second to put Nashville on the power play.

However, the Stars cut that lead in half when Daley flicked a wrister just under Rinne’s glove with 3:34 left in the second period.

Daley gained possession inside the Dallas zone and raced up the middle of the ice, getting his shot off in heavy traffic, a rather soft goal that Rinne would definitely like to have back.

The Stars then made it 2-2 when Eaves poked in a rebound 7:23 into the third period. Daley started the sequence with a hard shot that missed the Nashville goal but deflected off the boards and landed in front of the goal.

“I liked our response after that,” Laviolette said. “We circled it back and got back in their end and started forechecking and playing down in the offensive zone again. After they scored, I think it was important to go back down there and do that.”

Dallas center Tyler Seguin tried to knock the free puck in but was denied by Rinne. However, Eaves was there to collect the carom and scored his second goal of the season.

Lehtonen stopped 30 shots for Dallas.

NOTES: Nashville LW Gabriel Bourque, LW Viktor Stalberg, currently on a conditioning assignment to AHL Milwaukee, and D Anton Volchenkov, currently suspended, were scratched. ... Dallas D Kevin Connauton and C Cody Eakin were scratched. ... Four Predators: LW James Neal, LW Eric Nystrom, who was appearing in his 500th career game, C Mike Ribeiro and C Derek Roy, are each former Stars. ... Dallas G Kari Lehtonen was making his fifth consecutive start. ... Predators C Jalle Jarnkrok, a healthy scratch for Nashville’s past four games, returned to the ice and centered the Predators’ third line. ... Thursday marks Dallas’ second game of their current three-game homestand. ... The Predators are on a six-game road trip due to the Country Music Academy awards being in Nashville on Wednesday. ... Stars D Trevor Daley, the club’s longest-tenured player, skated in his 700th NHL game on Tuesday against Los Angeles.