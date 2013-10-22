Preview: Predators at Wild

The Nashville Predators have gotten it in gear after a pair of losses to open the season, while the Minnesota Wild have sputtered in their last three games. The visiting Predators play their third contest in four nights on Tuesday, when they face off against their Central Division rival for the second time this season. Nashville improved to 5-1-1 in its last seven games as Eric Nystrom’s short-handed tally ignited a three-goal second period in a 3-1 triumph over Winnipeg on Sunday.

Nystrom, who spent the 2010-11 season with Minnesota, converted his penalty shot for the eventual game-winning goal in a 3-2 victory over the Wild on Oct. 8. Minnesota has been shooting itself in the foot with a lack of offense, mustering just three goals to fall to 0-2-1 in its last three contests. The Wild suffered a 2-1 shootout loss to Florida on Saturday to wrap up a four-game road trip.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (5-3-1): Carter Hutton gave workhorse goaltender Pekka Rinne a rare night off, turning aside 38 shots in his second career start on Sunday. “Playing behind Pekka, he’s a world-class goalie, so when I do get a chance to play, I need to find ways to win,” the 27-year-old Hutton said. Rinne improved to 7-2-1 against the Wild as he finished with 32 saves in the previous meeting.

ABOUT THE WILD (3-3-3): Former Predators defenseman Ryan Suter will play in his 600th career game on Tuesday. Signed to a 13-year, $98 million deal in July 2012, Suter paid immediate dividends last season and finished as a Norris Trophy finalist. Suter collected his first four points of the season in a four-game stretch before being held off the scoresheet versus the Panthers.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota, which plays six of its next seven games at home, has collected points in all four of its previous contests at Xcel Energy Center (2-0-2).

2. Fourth overall pick D Seth Jones has logged 53 minutes, 52 seconds of ice time for the Predators over the last two games.

3. Nashville has successfully killed all 16 of its penalties over the last five contests.

PREDICTION: Predators 2, Wild 1