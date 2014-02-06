Preview: Predators at Wild

The Minnesota Wild attempt to extend their home winning streak to five games when they host the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Minnesota, which hasn’t lost at Xcel Energy Center since dropping a 3-0 decision to Ottawa on Jan. 14, is coming off a 2-1 home triumph over Tampa Bay on Tuesday. The Wild won two of their first three meetings with Nashville this season, suffering a 3-2 loss on Oct. 8 before posting shutouts over the Predators on Oct. 22 and Jan. 12.

Nashville looks to run its point streak to four games as it wraps up a stretch during which it plays six of seven on the road. The Predators have been idle since Saturday, when they settled for one point in a 4-3 shootout loss at St. Louis. Nashville scored three straight goals to erase a 2-0 deficit, but its lead lasted just 16 seconds as Vladimir Tarasenko tallied to forge a tie before netting the decisive goal in the bonus format.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (25-23-9): Carter Hutton has turned things around since a personal five-game winless streak (0-4-1). The 28-year-old is 6-1-1 over his last eight starts, allowing three goals or fewer seven times in that span. Center Simon Moser, who was sent back to the minors after making his NHL debut against St. Louis, was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE WILD (30-21-7): Minnesota received good news Wednesday as it learned Marco Scandella only suffered a sprained knee in Tuesday’s win. The club initially feared the defenseman could be lost for the season. The Wild made a minor trade Wednesday, acquiring right wing Curt Gogol from San Jose for center Chad Rau.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota G Darcy Kuemper registered his first NHL shutout against Nashville on Jan. 12, turning aside 23 shots in the 4-0 victory.

2. Predators C Matt Cullen has missed the last four games with an upper-body injury.

3. The Wild don’t return to action until after the Olympic break, when they visit Edmonton on Feb. 27.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Predators 1