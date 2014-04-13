Preview: Predators at Wild

The Minnesota Wild will attempt to reach triple digits in points for the second time in franchise history when they host the Nashville Predators on Sunday. The Wild, who have 98 points, own the top wild-card spot and still await their opponent in the opening round of the playoffs. Minnesota has been on a roll, improving to 6-0-1 in its last seven games with a spirited 4-2 victory over St. Louis on Thursday.

Although eliminated from postseason contention, Nashville also has been finishing strong down the stretch with a 5-0-1 mark in its last six. Patric Hornqvist scored his eighth goal in seven games with 58.2 seconds remaining in the third period in the Predators’ 7-5 victory over Chicago on Saturday. Hornqvist has recorded 17 points in his last 10 contests to increase his career-high total to 52.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (37-32-12): Craig Smith, captain Shea Weber and Hornqvist collected a goal and an assist apiece on Saturday as the trio remained tied for the team lead with 22 tallies. Smith also scored twice on Feb. 6, but Nashville fell for the third time in four meetings with Minnesota following a 3-2 overtime loss. Weber has recorded seven points in his last six games to set a career high of 55.

ABOUT THE WILD (43-26-12): Kyle Brodziak scored twice on Thursday for his first goals since March 8. The 29-year-old is dealing with discomfort, however, and could be in line to miss his first game since Feb. 25, 2011 - a span of 231 consecutive contests. John Curry made 43 saves on Thursday for his first NHL win since Dec. 11, 2008 and may receive a second start with the game holding little consequence in the standings for Minnesota.

OVERTIME

1. Wild LW Mike Rupp will serve the first contest of his four-game suspension following his illegal check to the head of St. Louis’ T.J. Oshie.

2. Nashville C Mike Fisher collected three assists on Saturday and has registered 13 points in his last 11 games.

3. Minnesota recorded a franchise-best 104 points during the 2006-07 season.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Predators 2