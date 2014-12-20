Preview: Predators at Wild

The Minnesota Wild continue their four-game homestand when they host the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Minnesota began the stretch at Xcel Energy Center with a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston on Wednesday, its third setback in four overall contests. Jason Pominville scored with 8:21 remaining in the third period to forge a tie, but Loui Eriksson tallied 90 seconds into the extra session to drop the Wild to 2-1 in overtime games this season.

Nashville is kicking off a three-game road trip after winning three of its last four overall contests. The Predators posted a 3-2 shootout victory over the Bruins on Tuesday as Derek Roy scored the lone goal of the bonus format. Minnesota won three of the five meetings between the Central Division rivals last season, including two of three at home.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (20-8-2): Left wing Viktor Stalberg cleared waivers Friday and was assigned to Milwaukee. But the 28-year-old Swede was recalled from the American Hockey League club a few hours later after center Paul Gaustad was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury that has sidelined him three games. Stalberg, who scored a career-high 22 goals with Chicago in 2011-12, failed to record a point in five games with Nashville in October and has been hindered by injuries ever since.

ABOUT THE WILD (16-12-2): Minnesota could get back several injured players Saturday as forwards Matt Cooke (hip flexor) and Ryan Carter (upper body) both participated in Friday’s practice. Cooke has missed 22 games while Carter has been sidelined for three. Darcy Kuemper, who has sat out two contests with an illness, also may be in the lineup versus Nashville.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota LW Zach Parise leads the team with 23 points but has recorded only two in his last five games.

2. Predators D Anton Volchenkov (lower body) and LW James Neal (illness) did not practice Friday.

3. Nashville rookie C Filip Forsberg, who tops the club in goals (12) and points (30), has registered three two-point performances in his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Predators 2