Preview: Predators at Wild

The Nashville Predators are sitting atop the Central Division and riding a seven-game point streak heading into a road matchup against the slumping Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon. Nashville’s dramatic turnaround has earned first-year coach Peter Laviolette a spot behind the bench of one of the teams in the NHL All-Star Game. “When a coach gets appointed to an All-Star team, either side, I think it’s a true reflection of your team,” Laviolette said.

While it will be the second All-Star appearance for Laviolette, the situation is much grimmer for Minnesota coach Mike Yeo, who has seen his team drop nine of 11 (2-5-4) despite a spirited effort in Thursday’s 4-2 setback to Chicago on Thursday. Yeo ripped into his players during Wednesday’s practice and the Wild responded by outshooting Chicago 44-20 in their third straight defeat. “We played the right game,” forward Jason Zucker said. “We played hard, with passion, we battled. If we play like that, we’re going to win a lot.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee, FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (27-9-4): Despite missing four forwards due to injury, Nashville outlasted Dallas 3-2 in overtime on Thursday to improve to 5-0-2 in its last seven games and an NHL-best 16-2-1 at home. Miikka Salomaki scored in his NHL debut against the Stars but was returned to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Friday to make room for the return of forwards Matt Cullen and Taylor Beck, who were both activated off injured reserve. Defenseman Ryan Ellis (lower body), who has five points in his last three contests, is questionable after exiting Thursday’s game.

ABOUT THE WILD (18-16-5): Zach Parise missed the past two games to spend time with his dad, J.P., who passed away Wednesday at the age of 73. Parise was back at practice Friday and said he plans to play Saturday. “You could sit at home and sulk, but I know my dad probably would’ve been mad at me for skipping the San Jose game and he probably would’ve been mad at me for not playing last night, too. So it was important for me to get back.” Parise is second on the team in scoring to Jason Pominville, who is coming off a pair of two-point games.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville has its most wins (27) and points (58) over the first 40 games in franchise history.

2. Wild G Darcy Kuemper (lower body) will miss at least the next three games.

3. Predators G Pekka Rinne, who leads the league in wins and beat Minnesota 6-5 in OT on Dec. 20, hasn’t lost in regulation since Dec. 13.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Wild 3