Preview: Predators at Wild

The Minnesota Wild will put their undefeated home record on the line Thursday when they face the Nashville Predators in the first of three straight contests at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota has won all five of its games at home this season, but dropped both such contests to its Central Division rival in 2014-15.

Devan Dubnyk has been confirmed to start Thursday’s tilt, but last season’s feel-good story is struggling to find his form despite owning a 7-2-1 mark. How so? Well, Dubnyk has yielded 10 goals in his last three outings to see his save percentage dip to an unflattering .898. Fellow Vezina Trophy finalist Pekka Rinne is expected to be on the other end of the ice after sitting out Nashville’s 4-2 loss to Anaheim on Sunday. The setback was the second (1-1-1) during the four-game road trip for the Predators, who will open a five-game homestand versus St. Louis on Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (7-2-2): After being held in check for his first seven games, Calle Jarnkrok has scored a goal in two of his last three contests. Defenseman Roman Josi notched an assist versus the Ducks to extend his point streak to three games and had four points versus Minnesota last season, matching the totals of forwards Mike Fisher and Craig Smith for the team lead. Fisher could really use a jolt this season, as the veteran has recorded just one goal and two assists in 11 games.

ABOUT THE WILD (7-2-2): While Minnesota is off to a fast start, the same cannot be said for veteran first-line forward Jason Pominville. “I‘m confident it will turn around,” the 32-year-old Quebec native told reporters on Wednesday in regard to his 11-game goal drought to start the season. “I mean, it can’t get any worse.” Pominville’s 28 shots on goal trail only leading goal-scorer Zach Parise (42 shots) and Jason Zucker (35), but he did score in his last meeting with Nashville.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota C Charlie Coyle, who scored in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis, had three goals and as many assists in five games versus Nashville last season.

2. The Predators have scored three power-play goals in the last two contests after going 1-for-13 in the previous four.

3. Wild RW Justin Fontaine (knee) and C Tyler Graovac (upper body) are expected to be sidelined as many six weeks with their respective injuries.

PREDICTION: Predators 2, Wild 1