Wild 2, Predators 0: Josh Harding recorded his eighth career shutout by turning aside 16 shots and rookie Justin Fontaine scored late in the second period as host Minnesota snapped a three-game winless skid.

Jason Pominville sealed the win with an empty-net goal and Zach Parise notched two assists for the Wild, who avenged a 3-2 loss to Nashville on Oct. 8. The victory was Minnesota’s third in 12 contests (3-8-1) versus its new Central Division rival.

Pekka Rinne finished with 27 saves to suffer the hard-luck loss for the Predators, who fell to 4-1-1 in their last six games.

Entering play with the league’s second-best goals-against average (1.11), Harding received help from Jared Spurgeon during the final minute of the third period to secure his first shutout of the season. The defenseman alertly cleared a loose puck from along the goal line to preserve a 1-0 lead.

Minnesota enjoyed the better of play before finally snapping a scoreless draw with 1:07 remaining in the second period. Rinne failed to cleanly handle defenseman Clayton Stoner’s shot from the top of the left circle as the puck squirted out to Fontaine, who had a step on rookie blue-liner Seth Jones before shoveling a shot inside the near post for his second goal of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Minnesota D Ryan Suter logged 28:52 of ice time while playing in his 600th career NHL game. ... Suter saw fellow Ds Jonas Brodin and Marco Scandella suffer injuries during the first period. Brodin was on the receiving end of a puck to the mouth and went to the hospital for X-rays while Scandella was drilled by a shot from Nashville D Shea Weber. Scandella returned to start the second period. ... Nashville, which killed off both short-handed situations, is a perfect 18-for-18 in its last six games. ... Minnesota D Keith Ballard missed his fourth straight contest with an upper-body injury.