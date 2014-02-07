Niederreiter scores OT winner as Wild edge Predators

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Next week, Minnesota Wild right winger Nino Niederreiter and Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi will be teammates and roommates, seeking an Olympic medal for Team Switzerland in Sochi.

But on Thursday, Niederreiter sent a slap shot in overtime between Josi’s skates and into the net, lifting the Wild to a 3-2 win over the Predators.

“I‘m not happy with him tonight. Definitely not,” quipped Josi of his friend and countryman. “It was a good play by him.”

Defenseman Jonas Brodin and left winger Zach Parise also scored for Minnesota (31-21-7) as the Wild extended their home winning streak to five in their final game before the Olympic break. Niederreiter said he may offer Josi some good-natured ribbing about the play when they get to Russia.

“I might mention it to him right now, but I‘m not sure if he’ll be happy about it,” Niederreiter said, after notching his 11th goal of the season. “At the same time, it was a big win for us and we needed those points. It felt like a playoff game out there because it was a pretty tough one.”

Center Craig Smith scored twice and goaltender Carter Hutton made 33 saves for the Predators (25-23-10), who were shut out in their two previous games against Minnesota. Nashville is now 6-2-3 in its past 11 games.

“We grind them out,” Predators coach Barry Trotz said. “Vancouver lost, so we gained some ground. That’s all we have to do. Every night you’ve got to find a way to get a point, two points. We’ve gotten points in nine of the last 11 games.”

Brodin opened the scoring with his first goal of 2014 and eighth of the season, ripping a low shot past Hutton from the left circle.

Nashville answered less than two minutes later when Minnesota goalie Darcy Kuemper stopped a long-range shot by Smith and thought the puck was covered. In reality, the puck was loose in the crease, where Smith was able to chase it down and bat it into the net.

“It was similar to a receiver looking down in football before he catches the ball,” Kuemper said. “I was just looking to make the play before I obviously had it and cushioned it, so I took my eye off it for a second and the rebound was there, and obviously a bad goal. I‘m just happy it didn’t cost us tonight.”

Parise gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead later in the first, scoring on a power play after a quick pass from left winger Dany Heatley in traffic. In the second period, Smith re-tied the game for Nashville, re-directing a shot by defenseman Victor Bartley past Kuemper.

Kuemper, making his 12th consecutive start -- a franchise record for a rookie -- stopped 16 shots while improving to 8-3-2.

“I was real impressed with our guys, the way that they approached this game,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “I asked them for a playoff-type mentality coming into the game, and that’s a lot to ask for in February when you’re about to go on a long break, but they brought it.”

It was a tough day, health-wise, for the Predators before they took the ice.

At the team’s morning skate, TV play-by-play voice Pete Weber was rushed to a St. Paul hospital after suffering a heart attack.

At roughly the same time, a second crew of paramedics came to the arena to attend to Predators general manager David Poile. Watching practice from the tunnel near the Predators bench, Poile was struck in the face by an errant puck, suffering a fractured eye socket.

“I came in just as they were wheeling (Poile) out,” Trotz said. “I saw him in the trainer’s room and they put him on the stretcher to take him out. I didn’t think he felt like talking. David is staying overnight at the hospital and obviously Pete will too. I don’t know much more than that.”

Poile is also the general manager for Team USA at the Winter Olympics, but it was unknown whether the injury would prevent him from traveling to Russia.

NOTES: Wild G Niklas Backstrom, dealing with abdominal soreness, was unable to dress for practice on Thursday, prompting Minnesota to recall G Johan Gustafsson from Iowa of the AHL. ... Olympians from both teams were honored on the ice before the game. In Sochi, Team Canada will include Predators D Shea Weber; Team Switzerland will include Predators C Simon Moser, Predators D Roman Josi and Wild RW Nino Niederreiter; Team Finland will include Wild C Mikael Granlund and Wild C Mikko Koivu; and Team USA will include Wild D Ryan Suter and Wild LW Zach Parise. ... Predators C Matt Cullen played Thursday after missing the previous four games because of an upper-body injury. ... The Wild wore their white road sweaters at home for just the second time this season. With Minnesota experiencing a colder-than-normal winter, it was dubbed “Polar Vortex Night” at the arena. All ticket-buyers received a white Wild t-shirt. ... The Predators have one more game before the Olympic break, hosting the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Minnesota’s next game is Feb. 27 against the Oilers in Edmonton.