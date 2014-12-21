Predators get rewarded with overtime win over Wild

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Statistics say that if you shoot the puck enough, eventually you will get rewarded. The Nashville Predators tested that formula successfully on Saturday.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm scored his first goal of the season 1:45 into overtime on his team’s 44th shot of the game, lifting the Predators to their fourth win in the past five games as they beat the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday night.

Left winger Filip Forsberg and defenseman Roman Josi scored in the third to give Nashville a 5-3 lead, only to see the Wild rally to tie. Centers Calle Jarnkrok, Matt Cullen and Craig Smith also scored for the Predators (21-8-2) who got 22 saves from goaltender Pekka Rinne.

“I thought we were solid, the whole way,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “Fired a lot of attempts, shots on net, scored a lot of goals. They had some nice re-direct goals. Overall, I thought we did a really good job.”

The Wild got two goals from left winger Zach Parise, a goal from left winger Jason Zucker, a power play goal from defenseman Marco Scandella, and the tying goal from left winger Thomas Vanek in the final minute of regulation, but fell to 1-2-2 in their past five games.

“You score five goals, for our team it should be automatic,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “But turn a game into a track meet, just go back and forth, trade a chance, get a chance, get a chance, that’s not our game, so obviously the result was not the right one.”

Darcy Kuemper started in goal for Minnesota (16-12-3), stopping 11 of Nashville’s 14 first period shots. Niklas Backstrom played the last two periods and had 27 saves.

“It (says) a lot about our team,” Ekholm said. “It wasn’t the way we drew it up before, but to get away with the two points, get a good start on the road trip was huge for us.”

The Wild took a lead just 70 seconds into the game on their first shot. Right winger Jason Pominville drew the attention of the Predators defense, leaving Zucker alone breaking to the net. Pominville then flipped the puck to Zucker, who beat Rinne with a quick flip of the puck.

Nashville knotted the score a short time later when a pass from defenseman Shea Weber found Jamkrok alone in the low left circle. Jamkrok cut to the net and made a stickhandling move around Kuemper.

Minnesota regained the lead with less than seven minutes elapsed via Parise’s 12th goal of the season. Center Charlie Coyle backhanded a puck on net that Rinne saved, but the rebound went to the top of the crease and the puck caromed off Parise’s left skate.

After a review, the goal stood.

Cullen made it 2-2, knocking a puck past Kuemper after a hard carom off the end boards was sent out front by Bartley. And Nashville took a 3-2 lead late in the opening period when Smith snapped off a shot from the faceoff that caromed off the top of Kuemper’s glove and into the net.

Minnesota got a power play goal near the midway point of the second to forge a 3-3 tie. During a mad scramble at the Nashville crease, with Predators defenseman Seth Jones in the net behind Rinne, trying desperately to keep the puck out, Scandella shot and officials whistled the play dead, then went to review.

Although the video shown in the arena was unclear, after a notable delay the NHL Situation Room ruled that the puck had crossed the goal line and Scandella was awarded his seventh goal of the season.

“They said the puck crossed the line,” Rinne said. “I haven’t seen the replay. Obviously, I didn’t feel very strongly about that goal. I thought I had the puck when they blew the whistle. But I‘m not going to complain really, I haven’t seen enough reviews.”

Trailing 5-3 in the third, Parise got a power play marker for the Wild, re-directing a Pominville shot into the upper right corner of the net. After Vanek tied the game, Minnesota had all the momentum and the home crowd, but still lost.

The loss resulted in a lengthy team meeting following the game.

”I believe you’ve got to act,“ Minnesota captain Mikko Koivu said. ”We can talk and say all the right things, but in the end it has to be happening on the ice. We’ve got some good part of the game but we can’t keep it for 60 minutes. We got to find an answer for that to beat good hockey teams.

NOTES: The wave of illness that has been making its way through NHL locker rooms left both teams shorthanded before the opening faceoff. The Predators scratched LW James Neal for the first time this season due to illness. Wild center Mikael Granlund warmed up but was scratched due to the stomach ailment that has affected several Minnesota players this week. ... Nashville did some lineup shuffling before the game, placing C Paul Gaustad on injured reserve due to a lower body injury, and recalling LW Viktor Stalberg from their AHL team in Milwaukee. ... Minnesota also made an injured reserve move, recalling C Ryan Carter, who had missed the previous three games with an upper body ailment. ... The Predators have Sunday off, then back-to-back road games in Columbus and Boston before Christmas. ... Minnesota, which is in the midst of a four-game homestand, has two days off before hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.