Predators keep rolling with 3-1 win over Wild

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- In a game reflective of their recent fortunes, the Nashville Predators did enough to win and the Minnesota Wild found yet another way to lose.

Centers Calle Jarnkrok and Colin Wilson scored in the third period as the Predators won for the fifth time in the last six games, beating the Wild 3-1 on Saturday.

Jarnkrok scored off the rebound of a shot by center Olli Jokinen to break a 1-1 tie and Wilson added an insurance goal after a Minnesota turnover as the Predators improved to 9-1-2 in their last dozen.

”The way Minnesota was playing they played really desperate game, but I felt all right,“said goalie Pekka Rinne, who kept the Wild at bay with 36 saves for Nashville (28-9-4). ”It was a typical road game. They just threw everything at the net, their power play’s really dangerous.

“I know as of late they haven’t been scoring that many goals, but as usual they are always dangerous on power play, but we did a really good job of defending and keeping it simple especially in the third.”

Nashville, with the win, maintained its post atop the Central Division. Center Mike Fisher also scored for the Predators.

Minnesota got a goal from center Charlie Coyle and 24 saves from goalie Niklas Backstrom but lost its fourth game in a row. The Wild (18-17-5) have fallen from playoff contention to last place in the Central with a 2-6-4 mark in their past 12 games.

“Different type of game, similar-type result. Disappointing,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “When you’re losing games the way we are right now, everything is the issue, whatever it is. We can talk about sticking together, and maybe sticking together is an issue. I don’t know. It comes down to the play on the ice.”

The Wild buzzed around Rinne early, but Nashville made the first mark on the scoreboard.

Wilson had the puck behind the Minnesota net and drew the attention of the defense, then flipped a pass to Fisher all alone in the slot. Fisher stopped the puck with his skate, then kicked it up to his stick and lifted a backhand shot past Backstrom. It was the second goal in three games for Fisher.

“Our team’s finding ways to win,” Wilson said. “We’re going to have our off-nights, but when we have those off nights we still find a way to win. That’s why we’re at where we’re at. A lot of different guys stepping up.”

Coyle tied it 1-1 late in the first period with only his second goal since October. Defenseman Christian Folin’s shot from the side boards bounced off two players to Rinne’s left, then bounced right to Coyle at the left of the net for an easy tap-in.

The second was scoreless, with Minnesota failing to take advantage of three power plays in the period.

“I thought the second period was our best period,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “We didn’t give them much, even on the penalty kill. The first period we turned the puck a little bit way too much. They were ready to play. They’re desperate and they need to win, so I thought they were ready to play in the first.”

The Wild power play entered the day ranked 24th in the league and has struggled all season. Minnesota finished 0 of 5 with the man-advantage against Nashville.

”I don’t know if it’s just a mindset or what,“ Coyle said. ”We’re in a slump right now, so maybe one bad thing goes wrong and it’s tougher to get out of it.

“When things are going well and you have a bad power play, you keep playing well and things are positive, so I think we just need to get back to that positive mindset. That’s what going to get us out of this slump.”

Minnesota top-line left winger Zach Parise was back in the Wild lineup after missing the previous two games to be with his family. His father, J.P., 73, passed away Wednesday night after a battle with lung cancer. The elder Parise was a two-time NHL All-Star who spent parts of nine seasons with the Minnesota North Stars.

“It was good to be back out playing,” Zach Parise said after finishing with three shots in the game. “It was hard preparing for the game.”

NOTES: Nashville is still awaiting word on when D Ryan Ellis and F James Neal can return to the lineup, but the Predators got some good news on the health front Saturday, when C Matt Cullen and LW Taylor Beck were in uniform vs. Minnesota. Cullen had missed six games because of an upper-body injury, while Beck had missed four games because of illness. ... Wild D Marco Scandella was scratched for the second consecutive game because of an upper-body injury he sustained in Tuesday’s overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks. ... The Predators, in a stretch where they are playing four of five at home, will return to Nashville for their next two games, hosting the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday and the Washington Capitals on Friday. The Wild head out on the road for their next three games, starting on Sunday when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. They also will play in Pittsburgh and Buffalo on the trip.