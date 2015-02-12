Preview: Rangers at Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche attempt to halt their three-game losing streak when they begin a four-game homestand against the New York Rangers on Thursday. Colorado’s slide began with back-to-back shutout losses to Detroit and Minnesota before it dropped a 5-3 decision at Winnipeg on Sunday. The Avalanche took the lead on defenseman Tyson Barrie’s first-period tally before allowing four goals in the middle session and never getting closer than two the rest of the way.

New York kicked off its four-game road trip with a 5-4 triumph in Toronto on Tuesday. The Rangers watched a two-goal lead disappear early in the third period before Mats Zuccarello scored his second of the night with 5:56 remaining to lead his club to its fourth victory in six contests. Colorado emerged victorious at New York on Nov. 13 as reigning Calder Trophy winner Nathan McKinnon tied the game at 3-3 in the third period and Alex Tanguay netted the decisive goal in the third round of the shootout.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (31-16-5): Tuesday’s win was the 498th of his NHL coaching career, moving him past current general manager Glen Sather for sole possession of 22nd place in the all-time list. With each of his next three triumphs, Vigneault will tie Terry Murray (21st), Toe Blake (20th) and Pat Burns (19th), respectively. Scoring is of the utmost importance to New York as it is 105-1-1 in its last 107 regular-season games when netting at least four goals.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (22-21-11): Barrie returned to the lineup Sunday after missing two games with a hip flexor injury. “As far as the injury goes, I think it’s behind me,” he told the team’s website. “I had no idea I was going to be able to play until halfway through warmup, when I was able to test it out.” The 23-year-old has tallied in two straight contests and is seven points shy of his career high of 38 set last season.

OVERTIME

1. Zuccarello has collected three goals and five assists during his career high-tying six-game point streak.

2. Colorado RW Jarome Iginla notched two assists Sunday to move two points ahead of Dino Ciccarelli (1,200) for 46th place on the all-time list and climb within three of Vincent Damphousse for 45th. He also appeared in his 1,364th game, passing Jeremy Roenick for 44th in NHL history.

3. New York D Kevin Klein is one point shy of matching his career high of 21 set in 2011-12 with Nashville.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Avalanche 3