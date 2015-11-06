Preview: Rangers at Avalanche

The New York Rangers attempt to extend their point streak to eight games when they visit the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. New York improved to 5-0-2 since dropping a 3-0 decision at Montreal on Oct. 15 with a 5-2 triumph over Washington on Tuesday.

The Rangers received a goal and an assist from defenseman Kevin Klein, Kevin Hayes, Derick Brassard and rookie Oscar Lindberg as they completed a perfect three-game homestand. Colorado’s struggles on the road continued Thursday as they dropped a 4-2 decision at Arizona. The Avalanche, who fell to 1-4-0 in their last five away from home, have scored fewer than three goals in each of their last five road games. New York earned three of a possible four points against the Avalanche last season, posting a 6-3 triumph at Colorado after suffering a shootout loss at home.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, MSG2 (New York), Altitude2 (Colorado)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (8-2-2): New York could be facing Colorado without Rick Nash, who left Thursday’s practice early after twisting his back during a shooting drill. “I felt good there for the first three drills, then it twisted kind of the wrong way when I took a shot and it kind of went out on me,” Nash told Blueshirtsunited.com. “We’ll see how I feel (Friday) morning. We need to go back and do more treatment, hopefully get it moving and loosened up.”

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (4-8-1): Nathan MacKinnon recorded an assist Thursday, raising his team-leading point total to 14. The 2014 Calder Trophy winner also tops the club with nine assists and a plus-4 rating. MacKinnon has registered 45 shots and scored five goals, three of which were game-winners.

OVERTIME

1. All but one contest during the Rangers’ point streak has taken place at Madison Square Garden.

2. Colorado will not play at home again until Nov. 25, as it begins a seven-game road trip Tuesday in Philadelphia.

3. If Nash is unable to play, RW Emerson Etem likely will in the lineup for New York.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Avalanche 2