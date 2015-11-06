Preview: Rangers at Avalanche

The New York Rangers attempt to extend their point streak to eight games when they visit the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. New York improved to 5-0-2 since dropping a 3-0 decision at Montreal on Oct. 15 with a 5-2 triumph over Washington on Tuesday.
The Rangers received a goal and an assist from defenseman Kevin Klein, Kevin Hayes, Derick Brassard and rookie Oscar Lindberg as they completed a perfect three-game homestand. Colorado’s struggles on the road continued Thursday as they dropped a 4-2 decision at Arizona. The Avalanche, who fell to 1-4-0 in their last five away from home, have scored fewer than three goals in each of their last five road games. New York earned three of a possible four points against the Avalanche last season, posting a 6-3 triumph at Colorado after suffering a shootout loss at home.
ABOUT THE RANGERS (8-2-2): New York could be facing Colorado without Rick Nash, who left Thursday’s practice early after twisting his back during a shooting drill. “I felt good there for the first three drills, then it twisted kind of the wrong way when I took a shot and it kind of went out on me,” Nash told Blueshirtsunited.com. “We’ll see how I feel (Friday) morning. We need to go back and do more treatment, hopefully get it moving and loosened up.”
ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (4-8-1): Nathan MacKinnon recorded an assist Thursday, raising his team-leading point total to 14. The 2014 Calder Trophy winner also tops the club with nine assists and a plus-4 rating. MacKinnon has registered 45 shots and scored five goals, three of which were game-winners.
1. All but one contest during the Rangers’ point streak has taken place at Madison Square Garden.
2. Colorado will not play at home again until Nov. 25, as it begins a seven-game road trip Tuesday in Philadelphia.
3. If Nash is unable to play, RW Emerson Etem likely will in the lineup for New York.
PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Avalanche 2